 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Yummy House opens on West Palmetto Street

  • 0
Yummy House opens on West Palmetto Street

A ribbon cutting was held Monday at Yummy House, 1555A W. Palmetto St., celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Owner Amanda Yang cut the ribbon. She was joined by chamber staff and ambassadors and members of her team at Yummy House.

 Ardath Arvidson

FLORENCE – A ribbon cutting was held Monday at Yummy House, 1555A W. Palmetto St., celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Amanda Yang cut the ribbon. She was joined by chamber staff and ambassadors and members of her team.

Yummy House has been open a week. Yang said this is her family’s second restaurant location. They have another restaurant in Mullins.

“This one is a little different,” she said.

The menu includes seafood, chicken, wings and Hibachi. The seafood menu has tilapia, shrimp, catfish, lobster, snow crab legs, Cajun Boil and other seafood items, paired with chicken. Wings range from hot, mild, to lemon pepper, barbecue and other flavors. The menu includes Hibachi rice, chicken, steak, shrimp, and a mixed Hibachi. The menu also offers appetizers and desserts.

People are also reading…

Yang said she wants to invite the public to come by and try the menu.

She said business has gotten off to a good start and is getting better every day. Yang said she is seeing repeat customers, and they are trying different items off the menu.

“I like Hibachi; my kids like fried foods,” she said.

There are five employees. Yang said she is looking to add to her staff as business warrants.

Yang is from China. She moved the South Carolina from Pennsylvania15 years ago. She now lives in Florence. She has two boys, 16 and 14.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

To order or for more information call 843-621-6683 or 843-621-6815.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi poised to visit Taiwan as US-China tensions flare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert