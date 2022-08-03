Yummy House opens on West Palmetto Street

FLORENCE – A ribbon cutting was held Monday at Yummy House, 1555A W. Palmetto St., celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Amanda Yang cut the ribbon. She was joined by chamber staff and ambassadors and members of her team.

Yummy House has been open a week. Yang said this is her family’s second restaurant location. They have another restaurant in Mullins.

“This one is a little different,” she said.

The menu includes seafood, chicken, wings and Hibachi. The seafood menu has tilapia, shrimp, catfish, lobster, snow crab legs, Cajun Boil and other seafood items, paired with chicken. Wings range from hot, mild, to lemon pepper, barbecue and other flavors. The menu includes Hibachi rice, chicken, steak, shrimp, and a mixed Hibachi. The menu also offers appetizers and desserts.

Yang said she wants to invite the public to come by and try the menu.

She said business has gotten off to a good start and is getting better every day. Yang said she is seeing repeat customers, and they are trying different items off the menu.

“I like Hibachi; my kids like fried foods,” she said.

There are five employees. Yang said she is looking to add to her staff as business warrants.

Yang is from China. She moved the South Carolina from Pennsylvania15 years ago. She now lives in Florence. She has two boys, 16 and 14.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

To order or for more information call 843-621-6683 or 843-621-6815.