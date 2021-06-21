 Skip to main content
Zayn All-Natural Beauty & Wellness Suites has ribbon cutting on Monday
Zayn All-Natural Beauty & Wellness Suites has ribbon cutting on Monday

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday at Zayn All Natural Beauty & Wellness Suites celebrating their joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Chamber ambassadors helped in the celebration. Cutting the ribbon are Isha McCullough, Destiney Baker, Valerie Baker and ShaQuana Myers.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday at Zayn All Natural Beauty & Wellness Suites assisted by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration.

The shop is located at 2724 W. Palmetto St. Suite 1-2 in Florence.

Owner ShaQuana Myers said she and her sisters, Isha McCullough and Destiney Baker, and mother, Valerie Baker, offer a variety services at the shop, including, but not limited to, hair styling, hair removal by anesthetics. Cryo therapy, skin tightening, pain relief, facials, pedicures and manicures, skin care and internal health care products, natural herbs, tonics, home fragrances, hand dipped incense, lemon baths and day spa.

Myers said they have two locations in Florence. She opened this one about a year and four months ago. She has another shop on Evans Street that she opened in April 2020.

Myers said they joined the chamber for networking and new opportunities.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and by appointment. the business is closed on Sunday.

