McAlister joins HopeHealth as nurse practitioner

FLORENCE — HopeHealth welcomes Jamie McAlister, family nurse practitioner serving patients at HopeHealth at Francis Marion University.
She earned an associate degree of science in nursing from Central Carolina Technical College and a bachelor’s of science in nursing and a master’s of science degree in nursing from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.
She is passionate about bettering the health care of the community with emphasis in preventative care while integrating the holistic approach throughout encompassing a compassionate environment.