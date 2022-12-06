McConnell joins HopeHealth Pediatrics in Manning

FLORENCE, S.C. – Emily McConnell has joined HopeHealth as a pediatric nurse practitioner providing care at HopeHealth Pediatrics in Manning.
She graduated with a bachelor of science degree in health sciences from Stetson University in DeLand, Florida, and received a master’s of science degree in nursing, pediatric primary care nurse practitioner from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.
McConnell is a member of the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners and is involved with numerous volunteer organizations. Her clinical interests are child development, adolescence/puberty and newborn education.