McLeod Foundation Fellows class begins

FLORENCE -- The 16th Class of McLeod Foundation Fellows recently began at McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Each year, McLeod Fellows receive a comprehensive, behind-the-scenes look into medicine and complex issues driving healthcare while demonstrating the continuing need for philanthropy.

During the first session of the McLeod Fellows on Sept. 13, Donna Isgett, McLeod Health president/CEO, addressed the group about the history of McLeod Health and the growth of the organization. The Fellows also observed a surgical procedure being performed by McLeod General Surgeon Dr. John Sonfield in OR1.

The 2022-2023 McLeod Fellows Class includes: Charlie Abbott, Carolina Bank; Boone Aiken, Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd; Terence Anderson, Harbor Freight; Kimberly Barr, Sabb Law Firm; Gunter Bullock, PDI Pharmacy Services; Chris Cawthon, Exelixis; Shannon Chandler, Chandler Investments; Julie Cord, New York Life; Sandra Eckert, Assurant; Lance Evans, Carolina Door and Hardware; Megan Ferguson, Webster Rogers; Beth Jones, Coldwell Banker Real Estate; Beth Ann Owen, Community Volunteer; Robert Thomas, Greystone Properties; Caroline Toniolo, Edward Jones; John Rabun, Community Volunteer; and Greg Robinson, Florence County Economic Development Partnership.

The McLeod Fellows program is designed to give an inside look into the healthcare industry. This innovative program was introduced in 2006, and is composed of community leaders, elected officials and volunteers.

During eight monthly sessions, the McLeod Fellows class receives an intimate glimpse of the many facets of healthcare. The curriculum explores the mission of McLeod Health, healthcare finances, quality and safety, and McLeod Health service lines. Participants obtain a working knowledge of the healthcare needs in the region and how McLeod Health is meeting those needs.