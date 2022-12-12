McLeod Health Foundation receives dental grant

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The McLeod Health Foundation is pleased to announce it has received a $35,000 grant plus in-kind donations of patient dental supplies from Delta Dental of South Carolina as part of their 2022 SC Oral Health Grant Program.

This funding will support the addition of a McLeod Family Oral Health and Dentistry monthly clinic to the rural residency programs at McLeod Health Cheraw and McLeod Clarendon.

McLeod Family Oral Health and Dentistry offers a full range of dental services including preventative care, basic procedures, partials, dentures, night guards and cosmetic services.

An extension of the McLeod Family Medicine Center and its Family Medicine Residency Program in Florence, McLeod Family Oral Health and Dentistry serves as an integration of dental health into medical care with its role in the center and curriculum. The goal is not only to provide enhanced oral health education to the Family Medicine Residents that they can carry with them into practice, but to also be available for patients and their family’s dental health needs.

"We are delighted for this opportunity to collaborate with Delta Dental of South Carolina,” said Dr. Jamie Driggers, Director of McLeod Oral Health Integration. “Through their help, we will be able to start seeing patients in our rural family medicine facilities as well as further the oral health education of our Family Medicine Rural Residents. I am excited to see what we can all achieve together in the advancement of oral health knowledge."

The Delta Dental of South Carolina grant will equip Dr. Driggers and the Rural Family Medicine Residency Program at McLeod Health Cheraw and McLeod Health Clarendon with portable dental equipment such as chairs, an intra-oral camera, X-ray equipment, and a sensor.

With this equipment, Driggers will be able to perform a daylong monthly clinic at each site for McLeod Family Medicine Center patients who would have been referred outside McLeod for dental issues that had been diagnosed by one of the Family Medicine Residents.