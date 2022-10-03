 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McLeod Health welcomes physicians, advanced practitioners

 SUBMITTED

LAKE CITY — McLeod Health welcomes physicians Dr. David Moon, Dr. Daniel DeCamps, Dr. Stephen Askins and Dr. Cody Anderson, as well as advanced practitioners Lisa Castles, PA-C, and Courtney Stanley, PA-C to McLeod Physician Associates.

These exceptional medical professionals will continue to deliver the highest-level care to patients and the Lake City community with access to the extensive services of McLeod Health.

Beginning Tuesday, these providers will be offering appointments at the office locations listed below, including the newly established practice McLeod Primary Care Lake City. Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Existing and new patients are welcomed.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 843 519-2399 or contact the locations below.

McLeod Primary Care Lake City: Dr. David Moon, Dr. Daniel DeCamps, Dr. Cody Anderson, Lisa Castles, PA-C & Courtney Stanley, PA-C, 241 Kelley Street, Lake City, SC 29560

843-519-2399

Fax: 843-519-0234

McLeod Family Medicine Johnsonville: Dr. David Moon and Dr. Daniel DeCamps, 355 South Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville, SC, 29555

843-380-2000

Fax: 843-380-2014

McLeod Primary and Chronic Care Specialists: Dr. Stephen Askins, 101 S. Ravenel Street, Suite 300, Florence, SC, 29506, 843-777-7490, Fax: 843-777-7480

