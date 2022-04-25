McLeod nurse receives DAISY Award

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Registered Nurse Helen Kampiziones, a staff nurse on the Postpartum GYN floor, was recently named a DAISY Award Recipient for McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Kampiziones was nominated by a patient for her extraordinary care and compassion.

To recognize those nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of nursing excellence, patients, family members and co-workers may nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

On the nomination form, the patient wrote, “Helen has truly made the time spent here after delivery very nice and has made us feel at home. She goes above and beyond to ensure everyone, including my son’s father, is comfortable and has everything we need. She always has a smile and positive attitude, which really makes a person feel they matter and are not a burden.

“When you call for her she is always quick to respond without any hesitation. If you have any concerns or questions she provides you with the information you need, or if she is unsure, she will personally go and find out for you and return within minutes or as soon as possible to let you know. If I were to visit the hospital again, I personally would hope and request to have her as my nurse again.

“I also want to thank her from the bottom of my heart for making this such a wonderful couple of days for me and my family. She is the true definition of a genuine person who cares about others.”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated for their strong clinical skills and the compassionate care they provide. Nomination forms are available on each nursing unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center or can be found at www.McLeodNursing.org.

Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen by the DAISY committee, led by nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors.

Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." The honoree is also given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.