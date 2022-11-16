MUSC Health Florence Medical Center opens on-campus pharmacy

FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence Medical Center has taken another step forward in providing excellent patient care with the opening of MUSC Health Pharmacy at Florence Medical Center.

The pharmacy is conveniently located in the main lobby of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.

“We are proud to open MUSC Health Pharmacy at Florence Medical Center! The pharmacy offers patients, care team members, and family members a streamlined, integrated pharmacy experience,” MUSC Health Florence Division Chief Operating Officer Jason Cox said. “Our pharmacy staff use our electronic medical records system to receive prescriptions and talk to patients’ health care providers across the full spectrum of care.”. The new pharmacy is another step forward in improving patient safety, satisfaction, and outcomes.

While patients focus on getting better, the pharmacy care team members will focus on providing the patients with top-quality care.

MUSC Health Pharmacy at Florence Medical Center offers a patient-focused experience, including the delivery of your medications right to your bedside before discharge. The pharmacy also offers COVID and flu shot vaccines by appointment. Patients of MUSC Health can use the MyChart App to easily get prescriptions and request refills.

It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at 805 Pamplico Highway., Medical Pavilion B, Suite 130.

For more information or to speak with a pharmacist call 843-674-5180.