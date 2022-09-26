MUSC Health Marion Medical Center names executive director

FLORENCE — MUSC Health Marion Medical Center has named Shametra Swaringer, MSN, RN, CCRN, executive director of MUSC Health Marion Medical Center.
Formerly, she served as critical care services director in the Florence Division.
Swaringer is responsible for ensuring continued excellent care to the community.
As the executive director, she will have direct responsibility for the hospital, and nursing leadership.
She has more than 16 years experience with MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, and the hospital formerly known as Carolinas Hospital System.
Swaringer’s clinical knowledge, coupled with her experience as a passionate and trusted leader, ensures MUSC Health Marion Medical Center continued success.
Swaringer is a graduate of Florence-Darlington Technical College. She also completed a bachelor’s degree at Francis Marion University and her master’s degree e in nursing at the University of Phoenix.
“Please join me in congratulating Shametra on this new role,” said MUSC Health Florence Division Chief Executive Officer Jay Hinesley. “She will focus on bolstering a strong culture, bringing additional efficiencies to operations, and standardizing processes between the hospitals in the Florence division.”