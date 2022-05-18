 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Narral receives DAISY Award for McLeod Regional Medical Center

  • 0
Julyn Narral, RN.jpg

Registered Nurse Julyn Narral, a staff nurse on the Nephrology floor, was recently named a DAISY Award Recipient for McLeod Regional Medical Center.

 MCLEOD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Registered Nurse Julyn Narral, a staff nurse on the nephrology floor, was recently named a DAISY Award Recipient for McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Narral was nominated a colleague for her extraordinary care and compassion.

To recognize those nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of nursing excellence, patients, family members and co-workers may nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

On the nomination form, the nurse wrote, “Julyn is a true leader and leads by example. Always putting the patient first, she carries and assists her team members in any way that she can. She gives her all to both her patients and teammates. You never hesitate to ask her if you need anything. For a new nurse, that is extremely important. 

“Julyn is an excellent preceptor, explaining the ‘why’ behind things so that it connects and makes sense. She ensures that you know what you need so that the patient always comes first. She is truly deserving of this award.”   

People are also reading…

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated for their strong clinical skills and the compassionate care they provide. Nomination forms are available on each nursing unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center or can be found at www.McLeodNursing.org

Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen by the DAISY committee, led by nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." The honoree is also given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment says he's glad evacuations had begun at a steel mill where civilians and fighters have holed up in the last section of Mariupol not controlled by the Russians. The Azov Regiment is helping defend the Azovstal steel mill. Deputy Commander Sviastoslav Palamar said Sunday he hopes the evacuation will continue until all civilians and soldiers are evacuated. Palamar says the area is strewn with rubble, mines, rockets, artillery shells and unexploded cluster ordinance. And he says the presence of children and civilians makes it harder to fight. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Musk Wants Twitter to Prove Bot Claims Before Takeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert