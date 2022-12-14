New things happening at Florence Regional Airport

FLORENCE, S.C. – There’s a lot of new at the Florence Regional Airport with more to come, Executive Director Connie Anderson told the Florence City Council at Monday’s meeting at the City Center.

Last week, the airport broke ground for two new corporate hangers. The airport has eight new T-hangers in the works, Anderson said. The airport wants to create a corporate hanger row, and has a waiting list of pilots seeking T-hangers for their airplanes.

The improvements are more than hangers. The airport has a new parking system. All the parking system machines are inside the airport, she said. The parking stubs and parking gate are gone.

“You are able to pay for your parking online using a mobile app, which is taking us to the next level,” Anderson said. “We are very excited about that.”

New airport signs will be installed by the end of December, she said. The sign at the airport entrance will be taller than the present one. It will have a marquee on it and be a bright blue.

“The signs have been up there for so long. It was time to give us a new look. I think the citizens of the community will be pleased with that,” she said.

Other upgrades include new equipment to maintain the airfield, computers, state of the art security equipment and a new badging system for employees.

Physical upgrades are just part of the changes.

The airport has hired an air-service consultant to bring additional airlines. It also has hired a marketing company that revamped the airport’s website and improved its presence on social media platforms, she said.

Website traffic is up, she said.

The airport and airline industry continues to fill the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passenger numbers remain down from pre-COVID days, but are improving slowly, Anderson said. Video conferences became common during the COVID era. Companies still rely on those instead of in-person conferences that would require air travel.

COVID-19 did impact the Florence Regional Airport. For three months during the pandemic, commercial flights at the airport were halted. Revenues were down 50%. In 2021, revenue was down 36%. Revenue is up in 2022, but it hasn’t returned to pre-COVID levels, she said.

“We were four flights prior to pandemic. Now, we are at two,” she said, adding passenger numbers are improving.

CARES Act funding kept the Florence Regional Airport afloat during COVID-19. The airport received $18 million with $10 million going to new project development. The rest was used to supplement revenue shortfalls without having to layoff employees.

The CARES Act funding reduced the airport’s debt to zero.

“The airport for the first time in history is debt free. We have no debt whatsoever, she said.

Florence Regional Airport wants to add additional commercial carriers and flights. The air-service consultant will help, she said. The biggest block on air-service expansion is local use.

Florence Regional Airport is only capturing 26% of the market in the region.

“What that means is 73.8% of the people who live in our area are flying out of other airports,” she said. “My goal and our ambition at the airport is to change that radically.”

Air travel costs from Florence Regional Airport are comparable to those at other commercial airports in the region, she said.

“We are very competitive in our rates. It just for some reason people are choosing to travel otherwise, and we want to bring these folks back. That’s our goal,” she said.