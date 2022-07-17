Osborne selected as MUSC DAISY Award winner

FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence Division has announced the newest DAISY Award honoree. Chip Osborne is a registered nurse on the ICU floor at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center and has been named the newest DAISY Award recipient of 2022.

The DAISY award is given to a nurse whose job performance exemplifies the mission, vision and values of MUSC Health. The recipient must also keep a consistent focus on meeting patient-family goals, collaborate with the health care team to meet patients’ needs, use critical thinking to deliver extraordinary patient care, and demonstrate a caring attitude, as well as professionalism in the workplace during all situations, according to a hospital announcement.

Osborne follows best practices at the bedside using nursing policies and procedures to support his care. He is a patient and family advocate and most known for maintaining excellent communication with his patients and their families as they navigate the critical care setting. Osborne is also a team player and always willing to lend a helping hand.

A patient’s daughter said Osborne is a caring and intelligent registered nurse. “He cared for my daddy for two weeks through having blood clots and kidney stones removed, and eventually, a leg amputation. Chip always fed Dad breakfast and made sure he changed positions. He also cared about our family and is a gift to the nursing profession.”

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family.

The hospital announcement said that “Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.”

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen quarterly by the DAISY committees at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center and MUSC Health Marion Medical Center.