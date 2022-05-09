 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Political consulting firm win Reed Award

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Charleston-based Republican political consulting firm UPT Strategies has won the top industry honor for its work on State Senator Mike Reichenbach’s campaign, winning a Reed Award from Campaigns & Elections for the Best Online Video for a Special Election in the country in 2021.

In coordination with project partner Chastain Creative – UPT Strategies wrote, directed, and produced the campaign announcement video for Reichenbach, a political novice at the time known in the Pee Dee for his car dealerships.

“While Mike was known in the community as the ‘Give Mike a Try’ guy from his years of television advertising for his car dealership, he had never been thought of as a potential elected official,” said Michael Mule’, president of UPT Strategies. “Initial polling had Mike down 19% to his opponent, a longtime state representative supported by much of the political establishment. We knew that Mike’s announcement video needed to provide not only details of his background but also his conservative bona fides for Republican primary voters. We accomplished that and more with the announcement video.”

The video went viral on social media in the Pee Dee region, as well as within Republican political circles across the state, making Reichenbach the political outsider and proven conservative Republicans desired in the state legislature.

“The announcement video laid the groundwork for overcoming all the cards stacked against us and securing the historic victory for Mike on Election Day,” said UPT Strategies Partner Lance Williams.

With his victory, Reichenbach became the first Black Republican State Senator in South Carolina.

“While we are extremely humbled and honored to add another Reed Award, called the ‘Oscars of Politics,’ to our trophy case, we are even more proud of electing Mike and helping all of our clients – political and corporate – achieve their goals,” Mule’ added.

This marks the fifth Reed Award for UPT Strategies, having previously won in 2016, 2018, and two in 2019.

