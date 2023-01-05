Resurrection Restoration joins the Florence chamber

Business name: Resurrection Restoration for the Homeless

Business address: 1809 N. Douglas St., Florence, SC 29501

Employees: Resurrection Restoration for the Homeless has seven employees and four volunteers.

What services does your organization provide? Since 2004, Resurrection Center for the Homeless has opened its doors to homeless individuals and families with the greatest needs. Among those helped by the mission are homeless veterans, mentally ill, disabled and displaced. RRCH has taken in people that were not accepted by the other programs. The director recalls a time when the founders even took a struggling family into their home for several days until placement could be found for them.

RRCH has partnered with the local health facilities, VA, schools, churches, other homeless shelters and agencies to place families and individuals with special needs.

After serving the male population for the last three years, the director sensed an urgency to keep homeless families together. This led to the birth of "Etrulia's Arms. The project is named in honor of Etrulia (Williams) Frierson. Etrulia was always opening her arms to the downtrodden.

Until she lost the battle against multiple myeloma, Etrulia was often found making baskets, keeping the books and contributing financially to the program. Etrulia's Arms houses a family of nine. The house is a four bedroom, fully furnished structure intended to provide affordable housing. There are also three other families living on site.

What other services do you provide? RRCH also does outreach to those in need by helping them get into other programs or hotels. The mission has provided limited transportation, showers, laundry services, food, clothing and case management to those that "show up at our doors."

RRCH has had many success stories like the young man who came to us from one of the area hospitals. He had an undiagnosed mental illness. His own family was afraid of him and abandoned him.

After months of taking him to various agencies for help and being dismissed, we were finally able to convince them that he needed help. Though it took five years of treatments, counseling, prayer and God's love, he has his own place and has been gainfully employed with the same company for four years.

Last week, I received a phone call from a family we helped.

When we took the wife in she was five months pregnant without prenatal care. Her husband had been imprisoned due to a squatting charge. We had to work hard to get her services. While she was with us, we had a baby shower for her. I had the privilege of driving her to the hospital and being the first one to see her newborn baby. When the husband was released, we took him in as well. The family stayed until we were advised to serve the male population. Upon our "reunion" I was in tears when I saw them, well dressed and in their nice van. They now were a family of five and doing quite well. They had a Christmas gift for me. The baby boy, who they said was fearful of strangers, reached for me and clung to my neck as they expressed their gratitude for the part RRCH played in their lives.

Like Scarlett O’Hara, our program depends on the kindness of strangers.

We also depend on those who know the work we've done for the past two decades! We need more volunteers, funding, and certainly prayers.

It will take a village to make this a successful program. We also need mentors, tutors, coaches, clerical workers, drivers, carpenters and more.

We will be honoring Martin Luther King's birthday at 6 p.m. Jan. 13 with our "Resurrecting the Dream Fundraiser Banquet" where we will also be honoring some heroes who have made a difference in our community. Tickets are $50 and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/resurrecting-the-dream-banquet-tickets-498749381827

Donations may be given at: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=NSSNKTKYUYDP4

The event with be held at First Presbyterian Church, 700 S. Park Ave., Florence