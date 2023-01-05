 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Resurrection Restoration joins the Florence chamber

Resurrection restoration.jpg

Executive Director Modestine Brody along with her staff and residents of Resurrection Restoration for the Homeless celebrate its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

 COURTESY: Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce

Business name: Resurrection Restoration for the Homeless

Business address: 1809 N. Douglas St., Florence, SC 29501

Employees: Resurrection Restoration for the Homeless has seven employees and four volunteers.

What services does your organization provide? Since  2004, Resurrection Center for the Homeless has opened its doors to homeless individuals and families with the greatest needs. Among those helped by the mission are homeless veterans,  mentally ill, disabled and  displaced. RRCH has  taken in  people that were not  accepted by the other programs. The director recalls a time when the founders even took a struggling family into their home for several days until placement could be found for them. 

RRCH has partnered with the local health facilities, VA, schools, churches, other homeless shelters and agencies to place families and individuals with special needs. 

After serving the male population for the last three years, the director sensed an urgency to keep homeless families together. This led to the birth  of  "Etrulia's Arms. The project is named in honor of  Etrulia (Williams) Frierson.   Etrulia was always opening her arms to the downtrodden.  

Until she lost the battle against multiple myeloma, Etrulia was often found making baskets, keeping the books  and contributing financially to the program. Etrulia's Arms houses a family of nine. The house  is a four bedroom, fully furnished structure intended  to provide affordable  housing. There are also three other families living on site.

What other services do you provide? RRCH also does outreach to those in  need  by helping them  get  into  other programs or hotels. The mission has provided limited transportation, showers, laundry services, food, clothing and case management to those that "show up at our doors."

RRCH has had many success stories like the young man who came to us from one of the area hospitals. He had an undiagnosed mental illness. His own family was afraid of him and abandoned him.  

After months of  taking him to various agencies for help and being dismissed, we were finally able to  convince  them that he needed help. Though it took five years of treatments, counseling, prayer and God's love, he has his own place and has been gainfully employed with the same company for four years.  

Last week, I received a phone call from a family we helped.

When we took the wife in she was five months pregnant without prenatal  care. Her husband had been imprisoned due to a squatting  charge. We had to work hard to get her services. While she was with us, we had a baby shower for her. I had the privilege of driving  her to the hospital  and being the first one  to see her newborn baby. When the husband  was  released, we took  him in as well. The family stayed until we  were advised to serve the male  population.  Upon our "reunion"  I was in tears when I saw them, well dressed and in their nice van. They now were a family of five and doing quite well.  They had a  Christmas gift  for me. The baby boy, who  they said was  fearful of  strangers, reached for me and clung to  my neck as they expressed their  gratitude for the part RRCH played in their lives.

Like Scarlett O’Hara, our program  depends on the  kindness of  strangers.

We also depend on  those who  know the work we've done for the past two decades! We need more volunteers, funding, and certainly prayers.

It will take a village to make this a successful program. We also need mentors,  tutors, coaches, clerical  workers, drivers, carpenters and more.

We will be honoring Martin  Luther King's  birthday at 6 p.m. Jan. 13 with  our  "Resurrecting  the  Dream Fundraiser Banquet"  where  we  will  also  be honoring some heroes who have  made a difference in our  community. Tickets are  $50 and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/resurrecting-the-dream-banquet-tickets-498749381827  

Donations may be given at:  https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=NSSNKTKYUYDP4 

The event with be held at First Presbyterian Church, 700 S. Park Ave., Florence

