Six industry leaders discuss COVID survival

FLORENCE, S.C. – Six Florence industry leaders discussed COVID-19 survival techniques, recruiting and retaining employees and collaboration with area businesses at the Florence County Progress annual membership luncheon Tuesday at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology.

Approximately 200 members of Florence County Progress attended. The members received updates on Florence County Progress and its finances before the industry panel discussion started.

Florence-Darlington Technical College President Dr. Jermaine Ford was the moderator of the industry panel discussion.

The panel featured Rich Rowlett, Field Fastener site leader, Troy Jemison, Niagara Bottling plant director, Robert Gokey, Otis Elevator North American operations executive director, Alan Ludwig, QVC manager, Michael Cruskie, vice president/general manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific, and James Osborne, WestRock general manager.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a pharmaceutical manufacturer for commercial and clinical products.

Field Fastener is a distributor of fasteners – screws, bolts and other fasteners.

WestRock is a paper mill that produces liner board – the inside and outside of boxes.

QVC is a shopping network. The facility in Florence is a distribution center.

Otis Elevator manufactures and installs escalators and elevators around the world. The Florence site manufactures elevator components.

Niagara is a bottle and water manufacturing. The Florence plant produces bottles for Coke, Pepsi, Niagra and others.

The panel discussion lasted about 50 minutes. Here are some excerpts from the Q&A session.

Ford: As we enter into this new era and this post-COVID experience, what would you say have been some of the successes as well as the challenges you have faced in your organization?

Cruskie: We are very fortunate that Thermo Fisher is a worldwide company so they have access to masks and they have access to diagnostic testing. We have had great protocols to deal with COVID. We were able to put everybody in masks and test everybody weekly. We were able to work our way through that. What it has led to is the great resignation – I think that’s what they call it? That’s been a struggle, but what we’ve done to get around that is … give back to the employees. They gave back spot bonuses, retention bonuses over the last few years. It’s helped to motivate the staff and keep them there.

Rowlett: “We are very small here in Florence. There are about 17 of us total. We are right down the street. We were able to social distance pretty well. … We didn’t layoff anybody. Everybody worked a 40-hour week. We changed our strategy for 2020. We wanted to get better before we get bigger. Everyone kept their job worldwide. There’s 200 of us worldwide. … It was a huge testament to the team. They really rallied behind the fact they were a valued team member. It’s amazing to see the challenges and differences we’ve made in the last year and a half because of COVID. We’ve turned that into a positive.

Gokey: Obviously, manufacturing facilities don’t shut down. We need to keep producing. We need to protect our people. We did all the thermal scan temperature checks daily. We changed our doors from manual opening to electronic opening. Turnstiles went from push turnstiles to electronic turnstiles. We fumigated the plant on a regular basis. We did the contact tracing and all that stuff to protect people. We never had one COVID case that was tied to transmission within this facility. We are pretty proud of that. … It’s great that we are a service business. The elevators and escalators don’t stop working just because there’s COVID. Granted a lot of buildings are empty, but we still had to provide that services. That helped sustain our business through the COVID period. Now, as we’ve seen a little bit of improvement, the new equipment business has picked up for us. We have a record backlog in Florence, which is great for all the people here and helps to ensure we will actually be gaining workforce rather than doing any sort of layoffs.

Ludwig: Our journey through COVID, the last couple of years, we were able to do a lot of change for the better when it came to helping our employees. We did change a lot of our policies, encouraging team members that if they were ill to not to come to work. There were no penalties when it came to any kind of time or attendance. We were fortunate too that we didn’t have to lay anyone off. It also made us think about how we did stuff onsite. We changed to a lot of virtual options to allow team members more flexibility. It also allowed us to bring more team members on. We used to be constrained to maybe only 40 or 50 team members starting each week. Now, we can start about 200 a week because of the virtual option. If any team member felt ill or had any COVID-like symptoms, we had a team that was strictly dedicated to that. It really helped out the onsite team as well as all of our managers.

Ford: What are we doing to attract employees to our business?

Jemison: One of the things that we really try to do is when we bring people into our site there’s a culture that is basically maintained throughout Niagra. We really try to instill that into our people. Outside of Niagra, we really try to teach people and make people understand what makes Niagra a great company. Once we get people in we definitely believe in promoting from within and offering opportunities once they are inside the building itself.

Osborne: We are in a little bit different position. Paper mills, historically, pay very well for the hourly work force and unionized work force. We have a low attrition rate. We haven’t seen much turnover in our facility from an hourly perspective. From a salary perspective, I think the challenge hasn’t been COVID, but the aftermath with the booming economy. That has been a challenge for us. Particularly, finding engineers to come into the facility and finding engineers coming in from colleges has been particularly demanding. We’ve been thinking outside the box for the last couple of years. We have developed work flexibility for people – allowing them to work from home and opportunities for 4 (day) 10 (hours a day) scheduling for engineers. It has challenged us to think about things a little bit different than we have thought about it. Our industry has been settled in about the way it does things for many, many years.

Ford: Who are the must-have partners that you have to have?

Rowlett: In Florence, we started this from scratch. We moved into an old building and were up and running in 60 days. It was the temp agencies, Florence County Progress and all the people I tried to meet. It was just getting out and trying to talk to somebody because I was blind. … It was essential for me to get out and meet people and go ‘How do we find people?’ Where do we go and what do we do? Working with Spherion, which was Accustaff at the time, helped us find the workforce that we needed.

Osborne: I’ll start by talking about a new paper machine that we built. It was a three-year project that has been running now for 18 months. It was a $450 million investment that we put into this site. In Florence County, we have the most sophisticated paper machine in the country right now. … It is very technically complex with what we are doing there. We built that and right in the middle of construction was the first wave of COVID. Basically, we got to the point where we construction became very slow. We had to collaborate with a lot of people in Florence County, South Carolina and even worldwide. It was built by a company in Finland. You couldn’t get the Finnish people to travel during COVID so it was what are we going to do? We were able to get a lot of support to do that. The second wave required a lot of collaboration with the community and employees. The second wave of COVID hit right after we started up the paper machine. Then, we had so many people out with COVID that we really struggled to run the facility for a few months. My hats off to the employees that worked a lot of extra shifts and gave up a lot of family time in order to keep our facility running.