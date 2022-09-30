Sonoco plans to acquire Denmark paper manufacturer

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Sonoco recently announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire S.P. Holding, Skjern A/S (“Skjern”), a privately owned manufacturer of paper based in Skjern, Denmark.

The acquisition expands production capacity for customers and Sonoco converting operations throughout Europe and bordering regions.

The estimated $88 million all-cash transaction has been unanimously approved by Sonoco’s Board of Directors and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Sonoco is a a diversified global packaging leader.

Founded in 1965, Skjern is a leading producer of high-grade paperboard from 100% recycled paper for rigid paper containers, tubes and cores and other applications.

The company has robust sustainability programs in place for renewable energy and CO 2 emission reduction and operations are powered by a biomass boiler, which reduces reliance on natural gas. In 2022, Skjern is expected to achieve annual sales of $50 million and the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to both earnings per share and cash flow.

“This acquisition builds on Sonoco’s previously articulated strategy to invest in our core businesses while capitalizing on the growing market for sustainable paper and packaging products in Europe,” Sonoco’s President/CEO Howard Coker saod. “Skjern has a strong reputation for high quality output from efficient and low emission operations, which aligns well with Sonoco’s overall commitment to a circular economy and the reduction of greenhouse gases. With this acquisition, Sonoco is better positioned to be a trusted provider to new and existing customers and to further accelerate organic growth in Europe. We warmly welcome the Skjern team to the Sonoco family.”

Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a global provider of consumer and industrial packaging and products. With net sales of approximately $5.6 billion in 2021, the company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations in 32 countries serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations.

For more information on the company, visit its website at www.sonoco.com.