Spectrum gives $10K grant to Senior Citizens Association

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Spectrum recently announced the Senior Citizens Association in Florence County has received a $10,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant for the senior technology program.

The grant is part of the broadband connectivity provider’s six-year, $8 million commitment to promote digital education and broadband technology in communities across the country.

The Senior Citizens Association will use the funding for the senior technology program which educates seniors on basic computer training and how to navigate the internet efficiently and safely.

“In our online world, digital skills are critical to navigating everything from finding a job, to going to school, to buying groceries – yet too many families still have not adopted internet at home,” said Rahman Kahn, Vice President of Community Impact for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services. “As one of the largest internet providers in the U.S., Spectrum is committed to supporting local initiatives like SCA that promote digital literacy and inclusion and help educate to community members in Florence County about the value of adopting broadband in their lives so they can succeed in today’s connected society.”

A graduation event for SCA program participants and check presentation will take place on 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Hugh Leatherman Senior Center located at 600 Senior Way, Florence.“I applaud Spectrum for recognizing the need to promote digital literacy skills for seniors,” said Florence County Council member Waymon Mumford. “We are thrilled Spectrum chose the Senior Citizens Association in Florence County for the first senior center funded by the Spectrum Digital Education grant in South Carolina. This donation is a great step in helping citizens in our Florence County communities and beyond.”

“The Senior Citizens Association in Florence County is extremely pleased to have Spectrum as a partner for our Senior Technology Program (STP),” added Linda Mitchell Johnson, Executive Director, Senior Citizens Association. “We are delighted that we will be able to help seniors throughout Florence County. Our seniors will learn how to implement technology, overcome their technology fears, enhance their skills and learn how to navigate the internet safely.”

The Association is one of 47 nonprofit organizations that Spectrum is supporting through its 2022 Spectrum Digital Education grant program.

In all, the company will invest $1.1 million this year to support digital literacy in underserved rural and urban communities within Spectrum’s 41-state service area, including South Carolina.

Spectrum launched the program in 2017, recognizing that education and digital literacy are as important as affordability relative to a household’s lack of broadband services. Excluding this year’s awards, Charter has funded 99 nonprofit organizations and more than 95,000 people in 22 states and Washington, D.C. through Spectrum Digital Education.