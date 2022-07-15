Spectrum promotes Davis to Carolinas regional VP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doug Davis has been promoted to regional vice president of field operations for Spectrum’s Carolinas Region.

The region comprises the company’s cable systems serving millions of customers across most of North Carolina and South Carolina, including the Charlotte and Raleigh markets in North Carolina and the Columbia and Myrtle Beach markets in South Carolina. Davis succeeds Shannon Atkinson, who is moving into a leadership role in the company’s West Region.

Davis, who will be based in Charlotte, served most recently as vice president of regional field operations for the Carolinas Region.

“Doug’s career is highlighted by his keen focus on strategic organizational performance across all areas of field operations,” said John Quigley, senior vice president of field operations for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand of broadband, video, mobile and voice services. “His technical and operational experience allows him to diagnose operational gaps, create strategies and develop tactical plans to improve performance. His leadership skills and deep, cross-functional knowledge of field operations will help us continue to drive operational excellence for the Carolinas Region.”

As regional vice president of field operations, Davis reports to Quigley and will lead the field operations workforce, including the local technicians who perform installation and service calls in customers’ homes and businesses, as well as maintenance, design and construction of local broadband networks.

Early in his telecom career, Davis spent 13 years in field operations roles throughout Maryland and Virginia, joining the industry as a field technician in 1996 and rising to area director of technical operations. Davis advanced his career to area vice president, technical operations for Spectrum in South Carolina before taking on his most recent role as vice president, regional field operations.

