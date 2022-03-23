Transportation Authority snares Roadeo awards

FLORENCE, S.C. Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority operators and mechanics shined March 5 during the 2022 Annual Transportation Association of South Carolina/South Carolina Department of Transportation Transit Bus Maintenance and Bus Roadeo competition in Hilton Head.

The Roadeo is divided into four separate events: Maintenance, Van, Cut-Away and 35-foot bus categories.

The driving competitions require safety and accuracy on obstacle courses and are designed to promote safe and competitive driving among vehicle operators.

The maintenance competition includes equipment troubleshooting, coordination, collaboration and information sharing.

The authority walked away with first place awards in the Maintenance and 35-foot competitions.

Authority Executive Director Don Strickland is incredibly pleased with this year’s showing.

“PDRTA drivers continue to perform better each year and we look forward to going to the national competition in May. PDRTA has a talented team of operators and maintenance staff who are always focused on safety and hold themselves to a higher standard of performance.”

Here is a breakdown of this year’s winners from association:

First Place – Maintenance: Bo Flowers, Marquis Graham and Ricky Wright

First Place - 35-Foot: Mitchell Brantley

In addition to the Roadeo Awards, PDRTA leadership was recognized.

TASC awarded Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority Board Chairman James Jackson as the 2022 TASC Board Member of the Year: Urban.

Jackson serves in his second term and continues to share the vision of PDRTA and its future goals. Strickland was presented with the 2022 Transit Advocate of the Year Award.

Jackson said he is proud of Strickland’s leadership and enthusiasm.

“There is no one more dedicated to the importance and value of public transit within our communities. Don is open, transparent, and authentic. PDRTA is fortunate to have Don Strickland at the helm; transit even more so to have him advocating on its behalf.”

Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority was established in the early 1970s as the first transit authority in the state. In addition to the Florence Transit bus route, PDRTA serves the community with demand-response transportation, commuter routes from rural areas to the Grand Strand, and scheduled public routes throughout the region. It serves Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, and Marlboro counties.

For more information about Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority, please contact the authority at 843-665-2227 Ext. 2.