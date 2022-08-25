 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Transportation authority team excels at roadeo

PDRTA Coastal Regional Roadeo - team photo.jpg

Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority team participants display their medals at the Pelican Center, in Myrtle Beach for the 2022 Coastal Regional Roadeo on Aug. 20.

FLORENCE -- Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority team members demonstrated their professional driving skills Aug. 20, bringing home first, second and third place awards from the Coastal Regional Roadeo.

The Coastal Regional Roadeo is one of several bus roadeos that transportation authority participates in each year.

The events are fun, friendly competitions that allow drivers the opportunity to showcase their skills and knowledge.

The three event categories at the Coastal Regional Roadeo were Cutaway, 35-foot and MV1.

Obstacle courses were set up and timed to measure drivers’ abilities to maneuver through tight turns and narrow paths and simulated passenger stops.

The authority's Jonathan Bennett took first-place in the event’s Cutaway Bus category.

Bennett is a new driver for the authority, since May 2022, and is stationed in its rural areas. This was his first roadeo competition and he demonstrated his unrivaled skills as a new transit driver. The authority team is inspired to see him accomplish the big win so early in his career.

In the 35-foot transit bus category, Darryl Hickman placed second, and Mitchel Brantley took third place.  The authority is proud of each participant in this event and their continued dedication to their skill.

Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority is hiring full-time bus operators in the Pee Dee Region.

Benefits include State Health and Retirement, paid leave and holidays while working alongside a supportive team.

To apply, a current resume and 10-year driving record are required.

For the PDRTA application, visit PDRTA.org/about-us/career-opportunities or visit PDRTA’s main office at 313 S Stadium Rd.

