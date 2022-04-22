 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trinity Auto Glass joins U-Haul network

FLORENCE, S.C. U-Haul Company of South Carolina, Inc. is pleased to announce that Trinity Auto Glass signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Florence community.

Trinity Auto Glass, 1231 S. Irby St. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

