We Are Sharing Hope SC joins Florence chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. — We Are Sharing Hope SC, South Carolina’s Organ and Tissue Services, celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Thursday with a ribbon cutting in the courtyard at the chamber in downtown Florence. Six members of the organization were joined by chamber ambassadors for the ribbon cutting.

The nonprofit organization was founded in 1984 with the hope of advancing organ, eye and tissue donation transplantation and research in South Carolina.

We Are Sharing Hope SC, has offices in three locations in South Carolina — Charleston, Columbia and Greenville.

Kristine Neal, director of communication for the organization, said 54 percent of the licensed drivers in South Carolina are registered organ and tissue donors.

In 2020 there were 214 organ donor heroes and 324 tissue donor heroes, she said.

“Five hundred and fourteen lives were saved as a result of those organ and tissue donor heroes,” Neal said.

She said the organization works directly with the donors’ families and partner with more than 80 hospitals in the state, reaching about five million people in South Carolina on the education of organ and tissue donations.