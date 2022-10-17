 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wood joins HopeHealth as nurse practitioner

Jennifer Wood

Jennifer Wood

FLORENCE -- HopeHealth welcomes Jennifer Wood, a family nurse practitioner providing care to patients of Access Hope in Manning.

She graduated from Florence-Darlington Technical College with an associate's degree in nursing, and from Chamberlain University with a bachelor’s of science degree in nursing and master's of science degree in nursing/family nurse practitioner.

She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Her clinical interests are diabetes and hypertension due to their high prevalence in the South and the causative effect they have on other medical conditions.

She hopes that with providing proper education on prevention, regular screening, treatment, and monitoring she can curtail the development or worsening of those conditions in the patient population.

