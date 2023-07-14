HARTSVILLE — Surpassing the school's expectations, 86 percent of Butler Academy's Summer Reading Camp scholars made significant growth in reading achievement, with many jumping a full grade level during this year's program.

"From continuing to connect our school with community partners to deepening the existing relationships between our teachers, our scholars and their families, this year's Summer Reading Camp underscored Butler Academy's fierce commitment to growth," said Butler Academy President Dr. Jerome Reyes. "We are deeply appreciative of everyone who helped make this year's program a tremendous success."

"In creating plans for Butler Academy's 2023 Summer Reading Camp, we built on lessons learned in 2022 and focused fresh eff ort on studying our data," said Dean of Students Caitlin Tochiki.

"Our Summer Reading Camp team, which included director and fifth-grade teacher Stella Rounsefell and others, examined every possible detail – from state and national achievement scores, to social and emotional competencies and Individual Education Plans – and designed phonics, comprehension and fluency lessons to meet scholars' individual needs," Tochiki said.

"Stella and the whole team knocked it out of the park."

This year, for the first time, Butler Academy also benefited from a competitive grant awarded by the S.C. Department of Education to enrich its annual Summer Reading Camp. The grant provided financial support that enabled Butler Academy to include community partners in the program. As a result, education students from Coker University and staff from EdVenture Children's Museum became part of the team.