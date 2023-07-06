HARTSVILLE, S.C. — It was a big day for nonprofit organizations in Hartsville and Darlington County on Thursday. The Byerly Foundation announced its 2023 grant recipients, with 11 organizations sharing in more than $870,000.

Brianna Douglas, executive director of the Byerly Foundation, said the organization received 30 applications this year, with proposals totaling more than $6 million. She said this was the first year the foundation has implemented an application period rather than a rolling time frame in which an application/proposal could be submitted at any time.

“Each year, we are inspired by the countless applications we receive from organizations striving to make a difference in our community,” said Douglas. “The dedication, passion, and innovation embodied by these remarkable organizations remind us why we love the Hartsville community and the work we do in philanthropy.”

Douglas said the selection process is always incredibly difficult and this year was no different.

“There are so many worthy organizations in Hartsville and everyone’s resources are limited,” said Douglas. “We would love to be able to offer grants to all of the applicants, but our resources are limited as well.”

The following organizations were the recipients of a 2023 Byerly Foundation Grant:

The Boys and Girls Club of Hartsville received $150,000 to renovate its existing property to enhance aesthetics and address safety concerns.

CareFirst Carolinas Foundation received $240,000 in support of Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority. Covered bus shelters will be installed at all bus stops in Hartsville and an on-demand, ADA accessible service will be added to PDRTA’s existing service in the Hartsville community.

CareFirst Carolinas Foundation received $240,000 in support of Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority. Covered bus shelters will be installed at all bus stops in Hartsville and an on-demand, ADA accessible service will be added to PDRTA’s existing service in the Hartsville community. The Child and Family Resource Foundation received $300,000 to kick-start a program to support the mental health needs of children in the Hartsville Community. The program, in conjunction with Coker University’s nursing program, will be providing training opportunities for students studying to be Mental Health Nurse Practitioners.

The Council on Aging received $40,000 to deliver prepared meals to senior citizens of Hartsville.

Darlington County Habitat for Humanity received $20,000 to purchase land for more Habitat houses in the Hartsville community.

The Darlington County School District received $75,000 to provide transportation for high school students to participate in internships as a part of the workforce preparedness initiative in the county.

The Darlington County School District received $75,000 to provide transportation for high school students to participate in internships as a part of the workforce preparedness initiative in the county. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office received $10,000 to expand efforts to connect with the youth of Hartsville during youth development programs.

The Hartsville Soup Kitchen received $10,000 to add an awning to the existing building, allowing individuals to be served during inclement weather.

The McLeod Hope Foundation received $5,050 to support the basic needs of Hartsville cancer patients traveling to and from appointments at McLeod Hospital.

Thomas Hart Academy received $3,000 to bring a traveling Anne Frank Exhibit to the school’s campus that tells the story of Anne Frank against the background of the Holocaust and the Second World War.

The United Way of Darlington County received $18,000 in support of Operation Sweet Dreams, which provides beds and linens to all ages in need of a comfortable place to sleep in their home.

“Each of these organizations aligns with our mission to make a positive impact on education, economic development, and social needs in the Hartsville community,” said Douglas. “Their work spans various sectors, from workforce and youth leadership development to transportation, mental health, food insecurity, and housing. As benefactors, we eagerly look forward to the progress they will make in their respective fields over the next year. The funds disbursed will aid in expanding their operations, reaching more people, and further their substantial efforts.”

The Byerly Foundation is a private foundation that was established in 1995 using money from the sale of the Byerly Hospital. Since its inception, the foundation has contributed more than $25 million in the Hartsville community.