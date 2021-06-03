C.B. Anderson served as a dog handler in the U.S. Army and now volunteers to help veterans

During training, Anderson said they would load up in cattle trucks at 3 a.m. go to breakfast and be transported to the desert, where they would spend the morning training their dogs. He recalls there were two long benches, one on each side of the truck. He remembers stretching out under a bench and sleeping. He said he would skip breakfast and sleep until they reached their destination. He said they would train until noon. After that, it became too hot for the dogs to be out. He said they would clean the kennels out, put the dogs up and head back to the mess hall in the cattle trucks.

When his training was complete, Anderson was sent to South Korea.

Anderson said when he arrived at the base it was dark.

“I was out in the boonies,” Anderson said.

He said it was the later part of 1969. He said it was still hot and muggy. South Korea was a poor country at that time, Anderson said. There were lots of dirt roads with large pot holes and no electricity in the rural areas.

“I saw mountains and rice paddies” he said.

He said his duty station was not on the base but up the top of a mountain, a Hawk Missile site with six different launching pads.