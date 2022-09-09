 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calandar 09-11-22

  • 0

9/11 Wreath Laying Ceremony Florence Veteran’s Park. Visit https://www.facebook.com/Florence- Veterans-Park-101077744976 for more information.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lamar legend Don Poole dies

Lamar legend Don Poole dies

LAMAR, S.C. − Don Poole, the legendary Lamar High School coach/athletic director and namesake of the Silver Foxes’ football stadium (Donald R.…

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

South Carolina senators have rejected a ban on almost all abortions in a special session. Republicans had a majority of votes to pass the ban, but Republican Sen. Tom Davis threatened to filibuster and proponents of the ban were two votes short of the means of ending such a tactic. Davis was joined by the three Republican women senators, a fifth GOP colleague and all the chamber’s Democrats to oppose the proposed ban. Senators did pass a few changes to the six-week ban, including cutting the time that victims of rape and incest who become pregnant can seek an abortion from 20 weeks to about 12 weeks and requiring that DNA from the aborted fetus be collected for police.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert