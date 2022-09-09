Calandar 09-11-22

9/11 Wreath Laying Ceremony Florence Veteran’s Park. Visit https://www.facebook.com/Florence- Veterans-Park-101077744976 for more information.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — David Gandy said there are two types of people in the world: the Gandys and those who want to be Gandys.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Ellis Neighbors was on the football field Friday night sacking players and by halftime he was marching on the field as a trum…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two motorists died in Florence County crashes over the Labor Day weekend.
LAMAR, S.C. − Don Poole, the legendary Lamar High School coach/athletic director and namesake of the Silver Foxes’ football stadium (Donald R.…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Sarah Cashin has been playing soccer since she was about four years old.
KELLEYTOWN, S.C. – There have been whole regular seasons in the past, Kelvin Roller admitted, where the Dillon High football team faced little…
South Carolina senators have rejected a ban on almost all abortions in a special session. Republicans had a majority of votes to pass the ban, but Republican Sen. Tom Davis threatened to filibuster and proponents of the ban were two votes short of the means of ending such a tactic. Davis was joined by the three Republican women senators, a fifth GOP colleague and all the chamber’s Democrats to oppose the proposed ban. Senators did pass a few changes to the six-week ban, including cutting the time that victims of rape and incest who become pregnant can seek an abortion from 20 weeks to about 12 weeks and requiring that DNA from the aborted fetus be collected for police.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died late Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash on Billy Farrow Highway near Hartsville.
FLORENCE, S.C. – C. Gregory “Gregg” Robinson’s job as chief executive officer of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership involves…