Calendar for 01-15-2023

Sunday, Jan. 15

Rod Brown Combo: Noon to 3 p.m., Wholly Smokin’ Downtown, 150 S. Dargan St., Florence

Wild Weekends: 2 p.m., Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/LRCPEDC.

Steven F. Gately Continuous Exhibit, 2-5 p.m., Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Harlequin: 7 p.m., VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence.

Monday, Jan. 16

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr: 9 a.m., Marlboro School Community Center, 612 King St., Bennettsville

Lake City’s Martin Luther King Day Celebration: 9 a.m., The Continuum, 208 W. Main St., Lake City Florence Branch of the NAACP Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: 7 p.m., Majority Branch Baptist Church, 414 N. Coit St., Florence

“My Husband Had A Dream” Coretta Scott King Portrait: 7 p.m., Addie’s Baby Paint and Sip Studio, 290 W. Evans St., Florence

Wolly V. McNair Exhibit: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adele Kassab Art Gallery, Heyward Drive, Florence

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Steven F. Gately Continuous Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Ann Harwell Exhibition: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Arts Center, 122 Sauls St., Lake City

Jere Williams Exhibition: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jones-Carter Gallery, 105 Henry St., Lake City

South Arts Southern Prize & State Fellowships Exhibit: Noon to 6 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery, 142 N. Dargan St., Florence

Line Dance Class: 6-8 p.m., Greenwood Baptist Church, 2401 Claussen Road, Florence

Musician’s Night: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Dizzy Crab, 2015 W. Evans St., Florence

