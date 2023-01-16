Calendar for 01-16-2023

Monday, Jan. 16
Remembering Martin Luther King Jr: 9 a.m., Marlboro School Community Center, 612 King St., Bennettsville
Lake City’s Martin Luther King Day Celebration: 9 a.m., The Continuum, 208 W. Main St., Lake City Florence Branch of the NAACP Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: 7 p.m., Majority Branch Baptist Church, 414 N. Coit St., Florence
“My Husband Had A Dream” Coretta Scott King Portrait: 7 p.m., Addie’s Baby Paint and Sip Studio, 290 W. Evans St., Florence
Wolly V. McNair Exhibit: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adele Kassab Art Gallery, Heyward Drive, Florence
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Steven F. Gately Continuous Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.
Ann Harwell Exhibition: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Arts Center, 122 Sauls St., Lake City
Jere Williams Exhibition: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jones-Carter Gallery, 105 Henry St., Lake City
South Arts Southern Prize & State Fellowships Exhibit: Noon to 6 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery, 142 N. Dargan St., Florence
Line Dance Class: 6-8 p.m., Greenwood Baptist Church, 2401 Claussen Road, Florence
Musician’s Night: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Dizzy Crab, 2015 W. Evans St., Florence