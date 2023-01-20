Calendar for 01-20-2023

Nursing programs at Mississippi's public universities are turning away hundreds of potential students every year because of insufficient faculty sizes. The students are being turned away amid a nursing shortage that is exacerbating poor health outcomes in the state. Alfred Rankins Jr. is Mississippi’s commissioner of higher education. He told a legislative hearing Tuesday that nursing programs must turn away about 300 qualified applicants each year. He says nursing programs have struggled to retain faculty members because of the state’s lower-than-average salaries for public university employees. The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning is requesting a $5 million increase in state funds for the upcoming fiscal year to beef up nursing faculties at public universities.