Calendar for 01-20-2023

Friday Jan. 20

Wolly V. McNair Exhibit: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Adele Kassab Art Gallery Heyward Drive, Florence. For more information visit https://www.fmarion.edu/finearts/ artgalleryseriescurrent.com.

Steven F. Gately Continuous Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Ann Harwell Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Art Center, 122 Sauls St., Lake City. Call 843-374-0262 or visit https://www.traxvisualartcenter.com/, for more information.

Jere Williams Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jones-Carter Gallery, 105 Henry St., Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1505 or visit www.jonescartergallery.com.

2022 Southern Prize and State Fellowship Exhibit: 12 p.m.- 6p.m.Steven F. Gately Gallery 142 North Dargan Street, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit https://www.fmarion.edu › universityplace › gatelygallery.

FLT’s Performance of Always a Bridesmaid: 7:30 p.m. Florence Little Theatre. Call 843-662-3731 or visit https://www.florencelittletheatre.org for more information.

Coker University’s Standard Practice Musical Theatre Showcase: 7:30 p.m. Hannah Lide Coker Music Recital Hall Coker University, Hartsville. Call 843-383-8000 or visit https://visitflo.com/event/coker-university for more information.

Live Music: 10 p.m. Call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab for more information.

Live Music at Southern Hops: 7 p.m., 911 Sunset Acres Lane, Florence.

Friday Night Live Music: 6:30-9 p.m., Purple Fish Coffee, 104 W. Hampton St., Darlington.

