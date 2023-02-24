Friday Feb. 24

Winter Legislative Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.—8:30 a.m. Florence Center, Florence. For more information call 843-679-9417 or visit https://www.florencecenter.com › events › florence-chamber.

Ann Harwell Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Art Center, 122 Sauls St., Lake City. Call 843-374-0262 or visit https://www.traxvisualartcenter.com/, for more information.

Jere Williams Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jones-Carter Gallery, 105 Henry St., Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1505 or visit www.jonescartergallery.com.

2022 Pee Dee Regional Art Competition Exhibit: The Waters Building, Florence. Call 843-676-1200 or visit http://www.flocomuseum.org/ regional/ for more information.

2022 Southern Prize and State Fellowship Exhibit: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Steven F. Gately Gallery 142 N. Dargan St., Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit https://www.fmarion.edu › universityplace › gatelygallery.

Legend: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Downtown Chocolate Crawl: 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. downtown Florence. For more information call 843-665-2047 or visit https://www.florencedowntown.com/downtown-chocolate-crawl.

FMU Men’s Baseball Home Game: 6 pm., Sparrow Stadium. For more information visit https://fmupatriots.com/sports/mens- baseball/schedule.

Morgan Myles: 7:30 p.m. Downtown Cafe 117 N Academy Street, Kingstree. For more information call 843-355-2233 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com › kingstrees-got-talent-with...

Friday Night Live Music: 6:30 p.m.—9 p.m. Purple Fish Coffee Company, Darlington. Call 843-944-0315 or email purplefishcc@gmail.com.

Glow Throw Night: 7 p.m., Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence.

Live Music: 7:00 p.m. Southern Hops Brewing Company Florence. For more information call 843-667-1900 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southernhops.

Live Music: 10 p.m. Dizzy Crab, Florence. Call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab for more information.