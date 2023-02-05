Wednesday March 8

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit, for more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Ann Harwell Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Art Center, 122 Sauls St., Lake City, call 843-374-0262 or visit https://www.traxvisualartcenter.com/, for more information.

Jere Williams Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jones-Carter Gallery, 105 Henry St., Lake City, for more information call 843-374-1505 or visit www.jonescartergallery.com

2023 Pee Dee Regional Art Competition Exhibit: The Waters Building, Florence call 843-676-1200 or visit http://www.flocomuseum.org/ regional/ for more information.

FMU Men's and Women's Tennis Home Game: 2 p.m. Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center 1300 Jennie O'Bryan Ave., Florence, for more information call 843-665-3106 or visit https://visitflo.com › venue › dr-eddie-floyd-tennis-center

FMU Men’s Baseball Home Game: 6 pm. For more information visit https://fmupatriots.com/sports/mens- baseball/schedule

DJ Harrison, Multi-instrumentalist: 7:30 p.m. FMU Performing Arts Center 201 S. Dargan St., Florence, call 843-661-4444 or visit https://fmupac.org › events › category › concerts for more information.