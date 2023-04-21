Friday April 21

Lino Azevedo: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Lobotomy Exhibit, Steven Gately Gallery, 142 N. Dargan St., Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit https://visitflo.com>steven-f-gately-gallery.

Malik Greene: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Get Home Safely Exhibit, Steven Gately Gallery,142 N. Dargan St., Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit https://visitflo.com>steven-f-gately-gallery.

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Artfields 2023: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., various locations, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-0180 or visit info@fields.org.

Artfields Week: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Moore Botanical Gardens, Lake City. For more information call 843-210-7582 or visit https://moorefarmsbg.org.

Spring Plant & Flower Festival: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Pee Dee State Farmers Market, Florence. For more information call 843-665-5154 or visit www.facebook>peedeefarmersmarket.

Artist Talk and Closing Reception: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4637 or visit https://www.fmarion.edu>directory>steven-f-gately.

Earth to Mars: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Artfields, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-0180 or visit info@artfieldssc.org.

Live Music: 7 p.m., Southern Hops Brewing Company, Florence. For more information call 843-667-1900 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southernhops.

Woody & Sunshine: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Local Motive Brewing, Florence. For more information call 843-702-0419 or visit https://lomobrewing.com.

FLT Performance of a Chorus Line: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., FLT, Florence. For more information call 843-662-3731 or visit www.florencelittletheater.org.

Friday Night Live Music: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Purple Fish Coffee, 104 W. Hampton St., Darlington. For more information call 843-944-0315 or visit https://www.facebook.com › PurpleFishCoffeeHouse.

Glow Throw Night: 7 p.m., Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence.

Live Music at VFW Post 3181: 7 p.m., VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence.