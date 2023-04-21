Saturday April 22

Black Creek Arts Bocce Bash: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Byerly Park, Hartsville. For more information call 843-332-6234 or visit info@blackcreekarts.org>events.

Car and Truck Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bethsaida and Quinby United Methodist, Asby Road, Quinby. For more information call 843-665-9101 or visit quinbyumc.umcchurches.org.

Farrah Turner Foundation 5 K: 9 a.m., Briggs Elementary, Florence. For more information call 943-664-8169 or visit https://www.f1s.org>briggs.

Pee Dee Back Country Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lynches Lake Historical Society, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-8611 or visit www.LCCOC1@ftc-i.net.

Kickball for a Cause: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Leadership Florence, Carolina Bank Field, Florence. For more information call 843-665-0515 or visit www.flochamber.com.

Baby Goat Yoga: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Lake City. For more information call 843-664-8169 or visit https://www.fls.org>briggs.

Earth Day: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Recycled Bottle Cap Craft, Lynches River County Park.

Brooks Herring: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wholly Smokin', Florence. For more information call 843-407-7545 or visit https://www.whollysmokinbbq.com.

Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m., Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/LRCPEDC.

Artfields Maywood Live: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., The Village Green, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-0138 or visit www.lakecitysc.gov>Facility.

Buzz Rogers: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Grand Old Post Office, Darlington. For more information call 843-944-0157 or visit https://thegrandoldpostoffice.com.

Analog Saints: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sip Co. Wine & Beer, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-7771 or visit www.facebook.com>sipcowineandbeer.

Bags Groove: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Local Motive Brewing, Florence. For more information call 843-702-0410 or visit www.lomobrewing.com.

Little Rusty: 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., The Office, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1893.

Live Music: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.. Dizzy Crab, Florence. For more information call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab.

Glow Throw Night: 7 p.m., Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, 551 W. Lucas St Florence.

Live Music at VFW Post 3181: 7 p.m., VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence.