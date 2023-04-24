Monday April 24
Legend: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.
Knowing and Growing Citrus: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Moore Farms, Lake City. For more information call 843-210-7582 or visit www.moorefarmsbg.org.
Drop In & Paint Mondays: Cheraw Community Center, Cheraw. For more information call 843-537-8421 or visit www.cherw.com>parks.
Blackout Poetry: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit https://florencelibrary.org.