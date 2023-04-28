Saturday April 29

Farm to School Take Over: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., City Center Farmers Market, Florence. For more information visit http://www.citycentermarket.com/.

Flo-Town 5K: 9 a.m., Wastewater Management, Stockade Drive, Florence. For more information visit https://flotown5krunwalk.itsyourrace.com.

HMRA Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Marion. For more information call 843-423-5961 or visit https//marionsc.gov/events.

Dillon Celebrates: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Main St., Dillon. For more information call 843-845-4393 or visit cityofdillonsc.us.

Downtown Home Art & Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lake City Senior Center, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-0180 or visit info@artfields.org.

Artfields Finale: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Lake City. For more information call 843-374-0180 or visit info@artfields.org.

2nd Annual Autism Festival: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Williamsburg County Recreation, Kingstree. For more information call 843-355-5004 or visit www.williamsburgcounty,sc,gov.

The Jungle Book: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Florence Little Theater, Florence. For more information call 843-662-3731 or visit www.florencelittletheater.com.

Local Business Appreciation Night: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Florence Motor Speedway, Timmonsville. For more information call 843-919-0586 or visit https://www.fmspeedway.com.

BBQ Brunch and Live Music: Noon to 3 p.m. Wholly Smokin’ Downtown, 150 S. Dargan St., Florence. Call 843-407-7545 or visit https://www.whollysmokinbbq.com for more information.

Joshua Graham: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sip Co. Wine & Bean, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-7771 or visit www.facebook.com>sipcowineandbeer.com.

Metropolitan Opera Live in HD: 12:45 p.m., Regal Swamp Fox Theater, Florence. For more information call 843-462-7342.

The Merge, Battle of the Bands: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Florence Center, Florence. For more information call 843-679-9417 or visit www.florencecenter.com.

A Chorus Line: Florence Little Theater, Florence. For more information call 843-662-3731 or visit www.florencelittletheater.com.

Yelodrama: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Seminar Brewing, Florence. For more information call 843-665-9200 or visit https://seminarbrewing.com.

ShugaBob: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sip Co. Wine & Beer, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-7771 or visit www.facebook.com>sipcowineandbeer.com.