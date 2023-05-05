Friday May 5Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Sean McGuiness: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waters Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Needle Niuts: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Darlington County Library, Darlington. For more information call 843-398-4940 or visit https://darlington.lib.org.

Cinco De Mayo: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Habitat for Humanity, Florence. For more information call 843-292-0570 or visit https://florencehabitat.com.

Moonlight Paddle: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Lynches River State Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com