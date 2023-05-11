Thursday May 11

Sean McGuiness: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waters Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Colleen Critcher Exhibit: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Jan Chenoweth Exhibit: 12 p.m., Gately Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universeoace>gatelygallery.

Lake City Farmers Market: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1500 or visit www.thebeanmarket.com>lake-city-sc.

Karaoke with Scott Cantey: 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Green Frog Social House, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-3764 or visit www.facebook.com>greenfrogsocialhouse.

Lula’s Open Mic Night: 6:30 p.m., Lula’s Coffee Co., 600 d Pamplico Hwy., Florence. For more information call 843-229-9784 or visit https://visitflo.com › venue › lulas-coffee-co.

Live Music: Dizzy Crab, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab.