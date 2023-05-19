Saturday May 20

2023 Jam Fest: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., City Center Farmers Market, Florence. For more information call 843-665-2047 or visit www.citycentermarket.com.

Spring Classic Car, Truck, and Bike Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mike Reichenbach Ford-Lincoln, Florence. For more information call 843-664-4141 or visit www.mikereichenbachfordflorence.com.

HMRA Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Marion. For more information call 843-423-5961 or visit www.hmra-farmer-market-marionsc.gov/events.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle-Tin Can Planter: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Moore Farms, Lake City. For more information call 843-210-7582 or visit https://moorefarmsbg.org.

Community Health Fair: 10 a.m. tp 4 p.m., A1 Medical Gym, Church Street, Florence. For more information call 843-661-2166 or visit https://a1medicalinc.com.

McLeod Farms Spring Fling: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., McBee. For more information call 843-335-8335 or visit https://www.macspride.com.

Hillraiser 2023: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jefferies Creek, Florence. For more information call 843-665-3253.

Metropolitan Opera Live: 12:45 p.m., Don Giovani, Regal Swamp Fox Theater, Florence. For more information call 843-462-7342 or visit www.regmovies.com>theaters-regal-swamp.

Marion Foxtrot Festival: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., downtown Marion. For more information call 843-516-2188.

Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lynches River County Park, Coward. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/LRCPEDC.

BBQ Brunch and Live Music: Noon to 3 p.m., Wholly Smokin’ Downtown, 150 S. Dargan St., Florence. Call 843-407-7545 or visit https://www.whollysmokinbbq.com for more information.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Saturday Play: 2 p.m. tp 4 p.m., Heroes Hideout, Florence. For more information call 843-799-2510 or visit www.facebook.com>heroes-hideout.

Wild Weekends: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/LRCPEDC.

Live Music: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., VFW Post 3181, Greer Road, Florence. For more information call 843-665-5077.

Glow Throw Night: 7 p.m., Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, 551 W. Lucas St, Florence.

Legally Blonde Jr.: 7:30 p.m., Florence Little Theater, Florence. For more information call 843-662-3731 or visit www.florencelittletheater.org.

Family Movie Night: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Lucas Park, Florence. For more information call 843-665-3253.

Lindy Hop/Swing Dance: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Beth Israel Congregation Hall, Florence. For more information call 843-669-9724 or visit https://bethisraelflorence.org.

SKBK Social with DJ Joel: 8 p.m., Healing Arts Exchange, Florence. For more information call 843-269-5740 or visit www.facebook.com>thehealingartsexchange.

Live Music: Dizzy Crab, Florence 10 p.m. Call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab for more information.