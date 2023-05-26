Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Friday May 25

Sean McGuiness: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waters Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Colleen Critcher Exhibit: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Jan Chenoweth Exhibit: 12 p.m., Gately Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universeoace>gatelygallery.

Florence After Five Friday: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Downtown Florence.

Philip Winburn: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wild Heart Brewing, Florence. For more information call 843-332-9601 or visit www.wildheartbrewing.com.

Mini Van Mark: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Red Bone Alley, Florence. For more information call 843-673-0035 or visit www.redbonealley.com.

Friday Night Flicks: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Amazing Grace Park, Marion. For more information call 843-601-8824 or visit www.amazinggracepark.org.

Analog Saints in the Courtyard: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Wholly Smokin, Florence. For more information call 843-407-7545 or visit www.whollysmokinbbq.com.

Live Music: Dizzy Crab, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab.

Friday Night Live Music: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Purple Fish Coffee, 104 W. Hampton St., Darlington. For more information call 843-944-0315 or visit https://www.facebook.com › PurpleFishCoffeeHouse.

Glow Throw Night: 7 p.m., Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence.