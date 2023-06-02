Friday June 2

Sean McGuiness: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waters Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Colleen Critcher Exhibit: 9 a.m.—5 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Jan Chenoweth Exhibit: 10 p.m. to 6 p.m., Gately Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universeoace>gatelygallery.

Needle Nuts: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Darlington County Library, Darlington. For more information call 843-398-4940 or visit https://darlingtonlib.org.

Dillon’s First Friday at the Fountain: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., downtown Dillon. For more information visit www.cityofdillonsc.us.

Live Music: 7 p.m., Southern Hops Brewing Company, Florence. For more information call 843-667-1900 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southernhops.

Live Music: Dizzy Crab, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab.

Glow Throw Night: 7 p.m., Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence.

Friday Night Live Music: 6:30-9 p.m., Purple Fish Coffee, 104 W. Hampton St., Darlington. For more information call 843-944-0315 or visit https://www.facebook.com › PurpleFishCoffeeHouse.

Matt Parker and the Deacons: 10 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., Apple Annie’s, Florence. For more information call 843-669-6247 or visit www.facebook.com>appleannieswholesale.