Sunday June 4

Rain Chain Workshop: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Growing Hobby, Florence. For more information call 843-951-9669 or visit https://facebook>growinghobby.

Do Yoga, Make Art and Breathe: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Balance, Florence. For more information email Balanceyogaflo@gmail.com.

Florence Wildcats: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Pearl Moore Gym, Florence. For more information call 843-245-1636 or visit www.florencewildcats.org.

Pokemon’ Sunday League: 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Heroes Hideout, Florence. For more information call 843-799-2510 or visit www.facebook.com>Heroes-Hideout.

Twin Piano Concert: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., The Grand Old Post Office, Darlington. For more information call 843-944-0157 or visit https://thegrandoldpostoffice.com.

The Sound of Music Auditions: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Florence Little Theater, Florence. For more information call 843-662-3731 or visit www.florencelttletheater.org.