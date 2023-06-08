Thursday June 8

Sean McGuiness: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waters Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Colleen Critcher Exhibit: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Jan Chenoweth Exhibit: 10 a. m.to 6 p.m., Gately Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universeoace>gatelygallery.

Carolinas Annual Photography Exhibit: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Black Creek Arts, Hartsville. For more information call 843-332-6234 or visit https://blakcreekarts.org.

Lip Sync Battle: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Florence Area Literacy Council SIMT, Florence. For more information call 843-413-2715 or visit https://simt.sc.gov.