Saturday June 10

Tonka Hemingway Football Camp: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., West Florence High School, Florence. For more information visit www.evenbrite.com>tonkahemmingway-football.

Pee Dee State Farmers Market 9 a.m.-5 p.m. call 843-665-5154 or visit www.facebook.com/peedeefarmsmarket for more information.

Kingstree Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. downtown Kingstree. Call 843-355-7484 or visit kingstreefarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.

Florence Cars & Coffee: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Highland Park Methodist Church, Florence.

Baby Goat Yoga: 10a.m. to 11 a.m., Kalmia Gardens, Hartsville.

Lou Haney Presented in Technicolor Exhibit: Jones Carter Gallery, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1505 or visit www.jonescartergallery.com.

“Boggin Down” Chicken Bog Festival: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Florence Center, Florence. For more information call 843-679-9417 or visit www.florencecenter.com>events.

Jukebox Music Festival: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Amazing Grace Park, Marion. For more information call 843-601-8824 or visit www.amazinggracepark.org.

Family Day: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Florence County Museum, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org>exhibits.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Saturday Play: 2 p.m. tp 4 p.m., Heroes Hideout, Florence. For more information call 843-799-2510 or visit www.facebook.com>heroes-hideout.

Girls with Goats: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., FMU Performing Arts, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4444 or visit https://fmupac.org.

Jarret Forrester: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Red Bone Alley, Florence. For more information call 843-673-0035 or visit www.redbonealley.com.

Marion Summer Concert Series: Main Street, Marion. For more information visit https://marionsc.gov.

Live Music at VFW Post 3181: 7 p.m., VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence.

Spazmatics : 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Downtown Cafe, Kingstree. For more information call 843-355-2233.

Live Music: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Dizzy Crab, Florence. For more information call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab.

Glow Throw Night: 7 p.m., Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence.