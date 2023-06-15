Thursday June 15

Sean McGuiness: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waters Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Colleen Critcher Exhibit: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Jan Chenoweth Exhibit: 10 a. m.to 6 p.m., Gately Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universeoace>gatelygallery.

Lou Haney Presented in Technicolor Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jones Carter Gallery, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1505 or visit www.jonescartergallery.com.

Juneteenth Celebration: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Lake City. For more information visit https://visitlakecitysc.com>festivals-events.

Florence County Book Club: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Art After Hours: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Florence County Museum, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Art & Soul Fest: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universeplace>gatelygallery.

3rd Thursday Concert Series: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Cheraw Community Center, Cheraw. For more information call 843-537-8421 or visit www.cheraw.com>parks_recreation.

Comedy Night: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Local Motive Brewing, Florence. For more information call 843-702-0410 or visit www.lomobrewing.com.

Karaoke with Scott Cantey: 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Green Frog Social House, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-3764 or visit www.facebook.com>greenfrogsocialhouse.

Lula’s Open Mic Night: 6:30 p.m., Lula’s Coffee Co., 600 d Pamplico Hwy., Florence. For more information call 843-229-9784 or visit https://visitflo.com › venue › lulas-coffee-co.

Live Music: Dizzy Crab, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab.