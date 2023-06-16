Saturday June 17

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Colleen Critcher Exhibit: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Lou Haney Presented in Technicolor Exhibit: Jones Carter Gallery, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1505 or visit www.jonescartergallery.com.

Juneteenth Celebration: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., FMU, Florence. For more information visit www.visitflo.com/events.

2023 SC Sports Classic: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Various Locations, Florence. for more information visit www.visitflo.com/events.

Florence Food Truck Festival: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Florence Center, Florence. For more information call 843-679-9417 or visit www.florencecenter.com>events.

Hartsville Downtown Block Series: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., East College Ave., Hartsville. For more information visit https://mainstreethartsville.org>events.

Cheraw Market on Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown Cheraw. For more information visit www.facebook.com>events.

Basic Principles, Plant Identification: 9:30 a.m., Moore Farms, Lake City. For more information call 843-210-7582 or visit https://moorefarmsbg.org.

Hidden Figures: 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Leatherman Senior Citizen Center, Florence. For more information call 843-669-6761 or visit www.scaflorence.org.

BBQ and Live Music: Noon to 3 p.m., Wholly Smokin’ Downtown, 150 S. Dargan St., Florence. Call 843-407-7545 or visit https://www.whollysmokinbbq.com, for more information.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Saturday Play: 2 p.m. tp 4 p.m., Heroes Hideout, Florence. For more information call 843-799-2510 or visit www.facebook.com>heroes-hideout.

Aroha Afo Latin Dance FUNdamentals:3 p.m. to 5 p.m., The Healing Arts Exchange, Florence. For more information call 843-310-1926 or visit www.arohaafrolatindance.com.

Father’s Day Race: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Florence Motor Speedway, Timmonsville. For more information call 843-919-0586 or visit www.fmspeedway.com.

Florence Flamingos: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Carolina Bank Field, Florence.

Ryan Trotti: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Downtown Cafe, Kingstree. For more information call 843-355-2233 or visit https://allevents.in>eventsinkingstree.

Glow Throw Night: 7 p.m., Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence.

Live Music at VFW Post 3181: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence.