Thursday June 22

Sean McGuiness: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waters Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Colleen Critcher Exhibit: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Jan Chenoweth Exhibit: 10 a. m.to 6 p.m., Gately Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universeoace>gatelygallery.

“All Together Now” Program: 11 p.m. to 2 p.m., Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit https://florencelibrary.org.

Lou Haney Presented in Technicolor Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jones Carter Gallery, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1505 or visit www.jonescartergallery.com.

Cheraw Picnic Concert: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Downtown Cheraw. For more information visit https://visitflo.com/events.

Live Music: 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Dizzy Crab. For more information call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab.

Karaoke with Scott Cantey: 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Green Frog Social Club, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-3764 or visit www.lakecitysc.com>festivals-events-karaoke.