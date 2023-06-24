Saturday June 24

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Colleen Critcher Exhibit: 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Bee City Takeover: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., City Center Farmers Market, Florence. For more information call 843-665-2047 or visit www.citycentermarket.com.

Lizard Man Stomp: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Bishopville. For more information visit www.visitflo.com/events.

Lou Haney Presented in Technicolor Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jones Carter Gallery, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1505 or visit www.jonescartergallery.com.

BBQ Brunch and Live Music: Noon to 3 p.m. Wholly Smokin’ Downtown, 150 S. Dargan St., Florence. call 843-407-7545 or visit https://www.whollysmokinbbq.com for more information.

Konpa, Bachata ,Salsa Class: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Healing Arts Exchange, Florence. For more information call 843-269-5740 or visit www.facebook.com>thehealingexchange.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Saturday Play: 2 p.m. tp 4 p.m., Heroes Hideout, Florence. For more information call 843-799-2510 or visit www.facebook.com>heroes-hideout.

9th Annual Independence Day Celebration: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Lake Paul Wallace, Bennettsville. For more information visit www.visitflo.com/events.

Freedom Fest: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., downtown Darlington. For more information visit www.visitflo.com/events.

Florence Flamingos: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Carolina Bank Field, Florence. For more information visit https://florenceflamingos.com.

Analog Saints: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wild Heart Brewing, Hartsville. For more information call 843-332-9601 or visit https://wildheartbrewing.com.

Lindy Hop/Swing: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Beth Israel Congregation Hall, Florence. For more information call 843-669-9724 or visit www.bethisraelflorence.org.

An Evening with Fantasia: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Florence Center, Florence. For more information call 843-679-9417 or visit www.florencecenter.com>events.

Justin Andrews: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Downtown Cafe, Kingstree. For more information call 843-355-2233 or visit https://allevents.in>eventsinkingstree.

SKBK Social with DJ Joel: 9 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., Healing Arts Exchange, Florence. For more information call 843-269-5740 or visit www.facebook.com>thehealingartsexchange.

Live Music at VFW Post 3181: 7 p.m., VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence.

Glow Throw Night: 7 p.m., Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, 551 W. Lucas St Florence.