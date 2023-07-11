Tuesday July 11

The Little Gym Summer Camp: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Little Gym, Florence. For more information call 843-676-9001 or visit www.thelittlegym.com>florencesc.

Sean McGuiness: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waters Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Colleen Critcher Exhibit: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Jan Chenoweth Exhibit: 12 p.m., Gately Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universeoace>gatelygallery.

Kids Movies for $2.00: 11:15 a.m., Regal Swamp Fox, Florence. For more information call 843-462-7342 or visit www.regmovies.com>theaters-regal-swamp.

Teen Program: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit https://florencelibrary.org.

Line Dance Class: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Greenwood Baptist Church (gym), Florence. For more information call 843-506-2998 or email cindyfsc0360@yahoo.com.

Musician’s Night: 7:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m., Dizzy Crab, Florence. Call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab for more information.

Florence Flamingos: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Carolina Bank Field, Florence. For more information call 843-413-2833 or visit https://florenceflamingos.com.